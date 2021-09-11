Three children under the age of 4 hospitalized after being pulled from pool

Two of the three children were flown to the hospital in critical condition.

BUCKEYE, Ariz. — Authorities said three children have been hospitalized, two of them in critical condition, after they were pulled from a pool in Buckeye Saturday.

Crews from the Buckeye Fire Department responded to a drowning call in the 25700 block of west Hess Avenue in Westpark just after 10:30 a.m.

Officials said three children, all under the age of 4, were pulled from a backyard swimming pool.

Two of the children were in critical condition and flown to Phoenix Children's Hospital. The other child was taken to the hospital in an ambulance in "fair condition" officials said.

Officials said there was no fence surrounding the pool area. Two other people were also evaluated at the scene but did not want to be taken to the hospital.

