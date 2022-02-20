Small plane crash kills Nevada pilot in Mohave County

Authorities said the pilot was the only occupant on the plane that crashed Saturday afternoon.

WHITE HILLS, Ariz. — A pilot from Nevada is dead after his plane crash in White Hills Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

A small plane crash at the Triangle Airpark in White Hills was reported to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office around 1:30 p.m.

Officials said the pilot, who was the only occupant on the plane, was pronounced dead on the scene. He was identified as Richard Dennis Moynihan, 73, of Boulder City, Nevada.

Deputies said debris from a single engine Cessna was scattered at the airpark close to highway 93.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Get to know 12 News

At 12 News, we listen, we seek, we solve for all Arizonans. 12 News is the Phoenix NBC affiliate owned by TEGNA Inc.

At 12 News, It’s a Matter of Facts. Built on a legacy of trust, 12 News serves more than 4.6 million people every month on air, on our 12 News app, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, and 12News.com.

We are committed to hyper-locally serving all of our communities. We advocate for our neighbors, affect positive change, and connect our broader community to solutions.

12 News is the Official Home of the Arizona Cardinals and the proud recipient of the 2018 Rocky Mountain Emmy Award for Overall Excellence.