'There's obviously some security issues': Neighbors of Camelback Mountain upset about new Cholla Trailhead plans

PHOENIX — Neighbors of Camelback Mountain are finding concern with the planned realignment of Cholla Trail that will bring some hikers right up to the back of homes.

Cholla Trail, a popular hiking area on the east of Camelback Mountain, has been closed since 2020 after a 300-pound boulder fell on a hiker.

The City of Phoenix closed the trail for repairs, but also to move the trailhead away from Cholla Lane.

The existing trailhead is at the end of a quiet residential street. Previously, hikers have had to walk along the side of the road and, sometimes, in the road, to get there.

The new trailhead will start off of Invergordon Road, requiring hikers to walk right alongside the back of houses that were previously secluded.

"They're going to take a perfectly good trail here and deploy some significant city resources into something that's not broken," Homeowner David Zeff said.

Zeff's home backs onto the new trail. He said he's not happy with the added attention the hikers will bring.

"There's obviously some security issues," Zeff said.

He and a group of other homeowners also take issue with the cost. The city said that it will cost $1.3 million.

Zeff said the homeowners have also hired a lawyer, but have not yet filed any action in court.

In an email, the City of Phoenix said the trail is being moved for safety and to keep people from walking in the middle of Cholla Lane. The move will also add a bathroom and drinking water to the new trailhead.

Construction has already begun and the city said it should be completed in 2022.

