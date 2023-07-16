x
Power restored to nearly 2,000 who went without power in Black Canyon City

APS says it is investigating the cause
Credit: 12News
The desert neat Black Canyon City

BLACK CANYON CITY, Ariz. — Power has been restored to nearly 2,000 homes and businesses in the Black Canyon City area.

About 1,700 customers are without power, according to the APS power outage map.

Customers are not supposed to have power restored until at least 2:45 p.m., APS said. The cause of the outage is under investigation.

The outage boundaries are from Interstate 17 to Jacie Road and from Kings Way to Trails End Ranch Road. 

The outage comes on a day where the temperature at sunrise in Black Canyon City was 82 degrees with the daytime high expected to reach 112. 

12News is following this developing story. 

