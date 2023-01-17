More people buying Narcan and carrying it with them

Parents who have lost children to overdoses are sharing that they wish the tool would have been accessible before suffering heartbreaking losses.

PHOENIX — Narcan is a nasal spray used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. For many first responders, it is considered a life-saver in a multitude of cases.

Now parents who have lost children to overdoses are sharing they wish the tool would have been accessible before suffering heartbreaking losses.

John and Rachel Duvall said their son, Shane, had an on again, off again drug problem. They said even though over-the-counter Narcan couldn't have kicked his addiction, they believe it should be available to anyone who wants to buy it.

"That's good, it's awesome and helps save lives," the two explained.

Terry Mahan shared a similar sentiment about the tool, recalling the loss of his own son, Danny. Mahan said, it saves lives and it saves lives in a hurry.

Narcan is sold over the counter, you can even purchase it online in certain situations. Parents and even teens agree this kind of access could be a game changer. When seconds matter most.

Mahan, the Duvall's and 19-year-old Gloria Bell all agree, if access to Narcan can save lives, having it on-hand might be a wise move, with an on-going opioid crisis.

"It's $100, $98 to get. When I walked in, I felt very judged when I asked for Narcan, but they did say I could pay for it with cash," Bell explained.

While Bell does not personally struggle with addiction, she said pill popping is part of the party-going experience among teens.

"I've noticed that a lot of girls are posting that they're keeping it in their purse," she said. "It's the new normal for people when they go out to have Narcan with them."

Anyone who has lost a family member to addiction or something like it, just as the Mahan's and the Duvall's, agrees access to an anti-overdose tool is essential.



"At the end of the day I would have it, it saves a life, I would have it," Mahan expressed.

"You could save someone's life just by having that in your purse," Bell shared.

"It would be great to have, $100 is not a big investment, for somebody's life," the Duvall's added.

>> VERSIÓN EN ESPAÑOL: Más personas comprar Narcan y la cargan con ellos

