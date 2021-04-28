Murder suspect found dead in jail cell

Michael Adams was accused of killing 17-year-old Elijah Al-Amin in 2019. Now, Adams' death is being investigated.

PEORIA, Ariz. — Suspected killer Michael Adams was found dead in his jail cell on April 17. He was awaiting his trial for the murder of 17-year-old Elijah Al-Amin. The Maricopa County medical examiner is investigating his cause of death.

“He was just a really good kid. He was such a stand-up kid and I miss him every single day,” said Elijah’s older sister Mariah Al-Amin.

It’s been almost two years since the 17 year-old was stabbed to death outside of a Circle K in Peoria.

Michael Adams, Elijah’s suspected killer, told police that he killed Elijah because his rap music made him feel “unsafe”. Court records say Adams admitting to slitting Al-Amin’s throat.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says Adams’ body was found in his jail cell.

In prior hearings, Adams’ defense argued he was battling mental illness.

“It’s almost like reliving it again,” Al-Amin says about Adams’ death.

“I myself was kind of relieved in a way to not have to go through the whole process, you know. Kind of just work on healing at this point instead of what’s gonna happen,” said Al-Amin.

The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office announced it is dismissing charges against Adams because of his death.