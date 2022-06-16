Multiple people were shot at a Vestavia Hills, Alabama church on Thursday evening. A shooting suspect is in custody.

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. — Three people were shot inside a church in Vestavia Hills, AL on Thursday evening and a shooting suspect has been taken into custody, police said. The latest report is that two people are hospitalized and one has died. The identities of the victims has not been released, nor has the name of the suspect.

There is no additional threat to either the community of Vestavia Hills or the neighboring community of Melton, according to police.

The shooting took place at Saint Stephen's Episcopal Church in the Birmingham suburb of Vestavia Hills on Thursday. A police statement said authorities received a call reporting an active shooter at 6:22 p.m. at the church and rushed to the scene.