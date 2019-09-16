PHOENIX — A woman is facing DUI charges, including DUI with passengers under 15 after having her twin kids in the car while driving under the influence and hitting a vehicle.

Phoenix Police said on Thursday, the woman was driving a vehicle near 56th Street and Lone Mountain Road in Phoenix when she struck a vehicle in front of her as they were stopping at a red light.

When officers arrived at the scene and made contact with the woman, they noticed she had bloodshot watery eyes, there was a smell of alcohol in her breath, she had slurred speech and poor balance police said.

Police said officers decided to conduct sobriety tests.

The woman couldn’t stay in the instruction position for a walk and turn without losing her balance, according to police.

Police also said she her Preliminary Breath Test (PBT) was .270, more than three times the legal limit of .08.

The woman had her twin 4-year-old children with her in the vehicle with she hit the other car, according to police.

