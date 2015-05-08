Mother's Day brunches and events around the Valley

PHOENIX —
May 13
Paint and Sip with Mom | The Clarendon Hotel, 5th Floor SkyDeck, 401 W Clarendon Avenue | Phoenix
- An evening of painting and libations with artist Terra Galor
- 6-8 p.m.
- Cost $30
- Must be 21 or older
- More information
STK Steakhouse Mother’s Day | 7134 E Stetson Drive | Scottsdale
- Afternoon Tea: Selection of Hot Tea, Sandwiches, Scones & Desserts | Served with a glass of Prosecco, Moet Brut or Veuve Clicquot Rose
- Brunch: STK Bennies, Hot Chicken & Waffle, Truffle Steak & Egg, Mothers Goodies
- Afternoon Tea Cocktails: GT Mojito, Bubbletini, Southern Peaches, Peachallini
- Wagyu Specials: Selection of wagyu from around the world
- More information
May 14
Moms and Mimosas | Legacy Park, 6321 S. Ellsworth Road | Mesa
- Tickets are $5
- 150 shopping vendors on hand
- Mimosa bar
- Live music
- Photo booth
- Flower bar
- Chair massages and more
- More information
Kona Grill Mother's Day Dinner | 7014 East Camelback | Scottsdale
- Prime Rib Surf & Turf
- Prime Rib with 2 Prawns
- Yuzu Lime Bar Dessert
- Glass of Bubbles
- More information
Roaring Fork Specialty Dinner | 4800 N Scottsdale Road | Scottsdale
- 3-9 p.m.
- Specialty dinner that embraces the flavors created by the wood-fired rotisserie, open flame grill, and stone hearth oven
- A la carte menu items include: Skillet Corn Bread, Smoked Chicken Wings, Crispy Chicken Bites, Steak Tenderloin Salad, Mixed Market Greens, Shrimp Cocktail, Prime Rib, Braised Pork Shoulder Carnitas, Sugar Cured Duck Breast, Cedar Plank Salmon
- More information
Mother's Day Brunch at Cala Scottsdale | 7501 E Camelback Road | Scottsdale
- 10 a.m. 3 p.m.
- Mom Mimosas – Bottomless Brunch Package - $20 per person, $0.01 refills
- Coriander Crusted Ahi Tuna Salad
- Whipped Avocado & Ricotta Toast
- Lemon Chiffon Cake
- More information
Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort and Spa Mother's Day Brunch | 7500 E. Doubletree Ranch Road | Scottsdale
- 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Fresh seafood display and Southwestern-inspired classics
- 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. - Live music
- $115 per adult (unlimited access to the Bloody Mary and mimosa bar) and $48 per child
- More information
FLINT By Baltaire Mother's Day Brunch | 2425 E. Camelback Road | Phoenix
- 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Seafood display, an eggs benedict station, an impressive carving station, breakfast classics like lemon-ricotta pancakes and more.
- Coffee, tea and juice selections are included
- $125 per adult and $45 per child.
- More information
Blue Hound Kitchen and Cocktails | 2 East Jefferson Street | Phoenix
- 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Celebrate mom and enjoy a special and delicious a la carte sweet and savory brunch
- Spring Pea Soup, Baby Spinach and Strawberry Salad, Watermelon Caprese Salad, Lemon Cream Cheese Stuffed Crepes, Lemon Cream Cheese Stuffed Crepes
- More information
May 13-14
Kona Grill Mother's Day Bruch | 7014 East Camelback | Scottsdale
- Crab Eggs Benedict
- Steak & Eggs
- Macadamia Nut French Toast
- Bananas Foster Pancakes
- All American
- More information
