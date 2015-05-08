Mother's Day brunches and events around the Valley

Several Valley-area restaurants are offering special menus for Mother's Day.

PHOENIX — May 13

Paint and Sip with Mom | The Clarendon Hotel, 5th Floor SkyDeck, 401 W Clarendon Avenue | Phoenix

An evening of painting and libations with artist Terra Galor

6-8 p.m.

Cost $30

Must be 21 or older

STK Steakhouse Mother’s Day | 7134 E Stetson Drive | Scottsdale

Afternoon Tea: Selection of Hot Tea, Sandwiches, Scones & Desserts | Served with a glass of Prosecco, Moet Brut or Veuve Clicquot Rose

Brunch: STK Bennies, Hot Chicken & Waffle, Truffle Steak & Egg, Mothers Goodies

STK Bennies, Hot Chicken & Waffle, Truffle Steak & Egg, Mothers Goodies Afternoon Tea Cocktails: GT Mojito, Bubbletini, Southern Peaches, Peachallini

GT Mojito, Bubbletini, Southern Peaches, Peachallini Wagyu Specials: Selection of wagyu from around the world

May 14

Moms and Mimosas | Legacy Park, 6321 S. Ellsworth Road | Mesa

Tickets are $5

150 shopping vendors on hand

Mimosa bar

Live music

Photo booth

Flower bar

Chair massages and more

Kona Grill Mother's Day Dinner | 7014 East Camelback | Scottsdale

Prime Rib Surf & Turf

Prime Rib with 2 Prawns

Yuzu Lime Bar Dessert

Glass of Bubbles

Roaring Fork Specialty Dinner | 4800 N Scottsdale Road | Scottsdale

3-9 p.m.

Specialty dinner that embraces the flavors created by the wood-fired rotisserie, open flame grill, and stone hearth oven

A la carte menu items include: Skillet Corn Bread, Smoked Chicken Wings, Crispy Chicken Bites, Steak Tenderloin Salad, Mixed Market Greens, Shrimp Cocktail, Prime Rib, Braised Pork Shoulder Carnitas, Sugar Cured Duck Breast, Cedar Plank Salmon

Mother's Day Brunch at Cala Scottsdale | 7501 E Camelback Road | Scottsdale

10 a.m. 3 p.m.

Mom Mimosas – Bottomless Brunch Package - $20 per person, $0.01 refills

Coriander Crusted Ahi Tuna Salad

Whipped Avocado & Ricotta Toast

Lemon Chiffon Cake

Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort and Spa Mother's Day Brunch | 7500 E. Doubletree Ranch Road | Scottsdale

9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Fresh seafood display and Southwestern-inspired classics

11 a.m. and 3 p.m. - Live music

$115 per adult (unlimited access to the Bloody Mary and mimosa bar) and $48 per child

FLINT By Baltaire Mother's Day Brunch | 2425 E. Camelback Road | Phoenix

10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Seafood display, an eggs benedict station, an impressive carving station, breakfast classics like lemon-ricotta pancakes and more.

Coffee, tea and juice selections are included

$125 per adult and $45 per child.

Blue Hound Kitchen and Cocktails | 2 East Jefferson Street | Phoenix

9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Celebrate mom and enjoy a special and delicious a la carte sweet and savory brunch

Spring Pea Soup, Baby Spinach and Strawberry Salad, Watermelon Caprese Salad, Lemon Cream Cheese Stuffed Crepes, Lemon Cream Cheese Stuffed Crepes

May 13-14

Kona Grill Mother's Day Bruch | 7014 East Camelback | Scottsdale

Crab Eggs Benedict

Steak & Eggs

Macadamia Nut French Toast

Bananas Foster Pancakes

All American

