'I'm lost for words': Mother of surviving teen in Mesa crash speaks out

The horrific crash Wednesday night took the lives of three teenagers, all students at Skyline High School on spring break.

MESA, Ariz. — The Mesa community is heartbroken after four teenage girls were in a horrific car crash, leaving three of them dead.

Police say Wednesday night's weather may have played a role in the crash near Crismon and Guadalupe roads.

Police have not identified the victims but say they were between 14 and 17.

One teen, a 14-year-old girl, miraculously survived the crash.

“I’m lost for words," said Deanna Dyson, the mother of the surviving victim.

Dyson spoke with 12News from the hospital Thursday afternoon, shortly after she said her daughter, Angela, made it out of surgery.

“She’s definitely got survivor’s guilt," Dyson said. "It was her best friend, another passenger.”

Angela was badly hurt. The three other teens in the car were her friends. All four teens were Skyline High School students. They were on spring break.

“They were doing something with the marching band and Stage Krew and all the extracurricular activities," Dyson said.

Mesa police are investigating what led to the crash and indicate speed and weather could have been factors.

“As the driver switched lanes from one lane into the curb lane, the vehicle lost control, hit the curb, went up over the curb, struck a landscaping boulder, and then that caused the vehicle to flip over," said Detective Richard Encinas of the Mesa Police Department.

The tragedy is sending shockwaves through the community.

On Thursday, friends and complete strangers showed up at the crash scene to build a memorial, paying respects with flowers, notes, and prayers.

Skyline says the school will have counselors and a crisis team on campus Monday available to students.

