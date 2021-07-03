More than 2,000 people in Surprise, Sun City without power, according to APS

SURPRISE, Ariz. — More than 2,000 people in Surprise and Sun City are without power on Saturday evening, according to Arizona Public Service.
It's estimated that 2,331 people are without power due to a service interruption on power lines in Sun City and Surprise. The outages began around 6 p.m.
It is estimated that the issues will resolve between 8 p.m. and 9:20 p.m., according to APS.
To see the boundaries of the outages click here.
Sun City West is also under a flash flood warning until 10:15 p.m. It is unclear if the weather will contribute to the power issues.
Up to Speed
Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.