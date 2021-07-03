More than 2,000 people in Surprise, Sun City without power, according to APS

The outage are is between Hartfield and Sands drives and 109th Avenue to Lake Pleasant Road.

SURPRISE, Ariz. — More than 2,000 people in Surprise and Sun City are without power on Saturday evening, according to Arizona Public Service.

It's estimated that 2,331 people are without power due to a service interruption on power lines in Sun City and Surprise. The outages began around 6 p.m.

It is estimated that the issues will resolve between 8 p.m. and 9:20 p.m., according to APS.



Sun City West is also under a flash flood warning until 10:15 p.m. It is unclear if the weather will contribute to the power issues.

