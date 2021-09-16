Mohave Silent Witness offering $2.5k for leads in suspicious missing person case out of Kingman

21-year-old Marcelina Armado Salgado was last seen in Mesquite, Nevada on Jan. 23.

KINGMAN, Ariz. — The Mohave County Sheriff's Office is offering a reward for information leading to the whereabouts of a missing woman.

Marcelina Amado Salgado, 21, was last seen on Jan. 23 in Mesquite, Nevada, according to officials.

Salgado was living with 46-year-old Manuel Bravo-Gil at the time of her disappearance, leading officials to suspect suspicious circumstances. Bravo-Gil is wanted for questioning in the case.

Mohave County Silent Witness is offering a $2,500 reward for any information leading to the discovery of Salgado or the whereabouts of Bravo-Gil.

Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Angelo at 928-753-0753 ext. 4260 or Silent Witness at 1-888-227-8780.

Up to Speed