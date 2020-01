CHANDLER, Ariz. — Chandler police say a missing 13-year-old boy was found safe Tuesday morning.

He was found around 9:15 a.m. Chandler police detectives are now interviewing him.

The teen was reported missing after he was last seen around 1:30 p.m. at his home in the area of Chandler Heights Road and Gilbert Road Monday, police said.

If you have any information more information, call the Chandler Police Department at 480-782-4130.