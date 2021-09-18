Mesa teen featured in National Down Syndrome Society Times Square Video

Sean Brent, 16, was selected from more than 2,100 entries to be included in the presentation.

MESA, Ariz. — A Mesa teen appears under the bright lights of Broadway on Saturday morning, as part of the annual National Down Syndrome Society Times Square Video Presentation.

12 News caught up with the teen and his mom, hoping to bring awareness in a big way.

“You’re the star,” said Denitra Brent to her son Sean, who has Down Syndrome, as they reflect on the moment they saw his picture appear on JumboTron screens in the heart of Times Square.

“Yes, it’s exciting!” she said.

Just days after his 16th birthday, Sean was featured in the annual National Down Syndrome Society’s Times Square video presentation.

“I was almost in tears… did a little happy dance,” Brent said.

The one-hour video is comprised of about 500 photographs of kids, teens, and adults with Down Syndrome from all 50 states.

“We get to spread awareness about Down Syndrome and inclusion for all people,” she said.

The photo of Sean was selected from more than 2,100 entries. In the photo, Sean is holding up his trademark peace sign that he does in all his pictures.

“I called my mom right away and I was like guess what?” she said.

Sean’s mom says he’s a fun-loving teenager and everyone who meets him just loves him.

“He’s a very popular little boy in the Mesa community,” Brent said.

It’s easy to see why. During our interview, Sean started blowing kisses through the screen.

“You have to watch him because he’s a flirt… he will give you his duck lip kisses,” she said. “Yeah, he loves the ladies.”

The collective images shown during the video presentation are helping to promote the value, acceptance, and inclusion of people with Down Syndrome in a very visible way.

“Extra chromosome, extra love, because they definitely love you even harder,” she said. “Just being around people with Down Syndrome, you can see how much love they have to give… it’s amazing.”

The Times Square Video presentation kicks off the flagship Buddy Walk, which has taken place in New York City since 1995. It’s part of the National Buddy Walk Program, and events are held in hundreds of cities across the country and select international locations as well.

Up to Speed