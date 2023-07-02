Meet the Latina in charge of bringing delicious tacos to State Farm Stadium for Super Bowl LVII

Born in the city of Tijuana, Lola Olivares immigrated to the city of Phoenix and now has 3 concessions inside the State Farm Stadium to offer the best Mexican food.

PHOENIX — Lola Olivares has a tough job. She is in charge of delighting some of the most demanding palates of Mexican food fans with her food inside State Farm Stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals.

Olivares may not be an expert on the subject of American football, but she will be there on Feb. 12, with something that she is passionate about and very knowledgeable about. She hopes her food will delight the thousands of fans attending the Big Game.

“I am going to offer carne asada tacos and fresh waters, she said. "One of them will be strawberry with lemon representing the Kansas City Chiefs team and cucumber with lemon representing the Philadelphia Eagles."

Her name has quickly become a trend as it's representing her three Lola's Tacos concessions during Super Bowl LVII.

Born in Tijuana, Olivares came to the United States at a very young age. She first lived with her family in Chicago and then they moved to Los Angeles. In 2013 she decided to move again and arrived in Phoenix, a city that she said welcomed her with open arms.

Olivares said that she had very little when she arrived, but that she was determined to work from dawn to dusk to get ahead. She even started selling tacos in a gym with an electric grill that barely held seven tortillas.

She describes herself as a cook and not a Chef. She said that she learned to cook thanks to her family and seeks every day to continue the legacy.

"I never went to school to be a chef, I learned to cook with my aunts and my grandmothers every time I went to Mexico," Olivares said with tears in her eyes.

Now, Olivares is a trend on social networks and will face a challenge just like the players to conquer the palates of those attending Super Bowl LVII.

The Big Gambe between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles will take place on Sunday, Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.