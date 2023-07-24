MCSO searching for 2 suspects accused of shooting, killing woman in Guadalupe

The shooting happened Monday night near Guadalupe Road and Priest Drive.

ARIZONA, USA — The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is looking for two suspects accused of shooting and killing a woman in Guadalupe.

MCSO said deputies were called to Guadalupe Road and Priest Drive Monday night to investigate a shooting call.

When deputies arrived, they learned a shooting occurred between two people, and a female was struck and killed during the incident.

MCSO said the suspects fled the scene and are still at large.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office at 602-876-1000.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for updates.

