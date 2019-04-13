A man was shot and killed after throwing a large wrench to two deputies and hitting one of them Friday night in Buckeye, Ariz.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a 911 call regarding a domestic disturbance shortly before might night in the area of 2009 Avenue and Narrramore Road.

When deputies arrived, the contacted the subject in the backyard of the house, MCSO said.

The man was later identified as 39-year-old Juan Torres, according to MCSO.

MCSO said that Torres threw a large wrench and hitting one of the deputies.

The deputy had minor injuries after being struck by the wrench, MCSO said.

Torres than approached the deputies with a hammer and both deputies fires their weapons, striking Torres, said MCSO.

Torres was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing.