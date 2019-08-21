PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public to locate Brandon Ray Talamantez wanted for a shooting in Phoenix.

MCSO said that on Aug. 8, shortly before 5 a.m. patrol deputies responded to a shooting near 39th and Southern avenues.

Investigation detectives identified the suspect involved in the shooting as Brandon Ray Talamantez, MCSO said.

According to MCSO, said Talamantez left the scene before deputies arrived.

Talamantez is considered armed and dangerous, MCSO said.

MCSO is asking for anyone with information on the suspect's whereabouts to call 602-876-1011 or 602-876-8477.