Multiple Arizona dispensaries voluntarily recalling products due to Salmonella, Aspergillus

PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Health Services announced Wednesday that multiple marijuana dispensaries have started a voluntary recall of certain products due to possible contamination.
ADHS determined that the products for recall tested positive for Salmonella and Aspergillus. The products were sold to multiple dispensaries as “free of contaminants.”
Anyone who has purchased any of the following items is advised to throw them out:
- Harvest Platinum
- 14g pre-pack Indica flower in the flavor glazed apricot gelato
- 14g pre-pack Sativa flower in the flavor tiger haze
- Modern Flower
- 3.5g pre-pack Indica Flower in the flavor orange acai
- Sol Flower Dispensaries and Establishments
- Tahiti Lime
- EHF
- HAT Trick #17 Flower
- Mohave Cannabis
- Preroll lab #454PR
- Tru Infusion Flower
- Cherry WIFI
- The Pharm
- Chemistry #1 HD 3/24/2021
There have not been any reported illnesses, but those who may experience symptoms are advised to contact a health care provider.
Salmonella symptoms include diarrhea, fever, stomach cramps and nausea or vomiting. Symptoms usually start between six hours to six days after ingestion and can last between four and seven days.
Aspergillus can cause allergic reactions or infections for people who are already sick. Symptoms include asthma or colds and can progress to fever and chest pains.
