'We've been really busy': It's been one year since recreational marijuana went on sale in Arizona

PHOENIX — Saturday marks one year since recreational marijuana went on sale in Arizona and business has been booming at dispensaries across the state ever since.

Arizona set a new record in November, topping $60 million in sales for the first time. The state department of revenue reported $1.23 billion in both medical and adult-use sales through the first 11 months of 2021, AZ Mirror reports.

Hana Dispensaries in Phoenix said they had a line out the door around this time a year ago.

"Yes it's been great we've been really busy," said Hana Dispensaries president Matt Pinchera said. "Lot of new people through the door, a lot of people coming back."

Pinchera said first-time customers should expect helpful, hands-on service.

"When they walk through the door here at Hana they can expect really knowledgeable budtenders," he explained. "Think of that as like a bartender who's going to help you decide what you might want, figure out what product is best for you, and help you find a really great deal."

Cannabis is America’s fifth most valuable crop and the second most valuable crop in Arizona only behind hay.

Pinchera said flower is the number one seller in adult-use cannabis.

"Overall flower in general is our biggest seller and then with recreational customers coming in we see gummies picking up, people want something that's convenient."

Pinchera expects sales to increase this year. Hana Dispensary is hiring, if you want to apply click here.

