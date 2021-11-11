Arizona issues recall for marijuana products due to salmonella

No illnesses have been reported but health officials are advising purchasers to dispose of certain products.

Multiple Arizona-based marijuana dispensaries are initiating a voluntary recall of specific products due to possible salmonella or aspergillus contamination.

The Arizona Department of Health Services announced Thursday it was advising purchasers to dispose of products that tested positive for salmonella or aspergillus during laboratory testing.

No illnesses have been reported and customers who have recently purchased the recalled items are encouraged to dispose of them. Anyone who has recently consumed the items is instructed to contact their health care provider.

The recalled items include products with the "Baked Bros" and "Toasted" brand names. A watermelon syrup produced by Baked Bros was found to possibly be contaminated by salmonella, a bacteria that causes diarrhea and stomach cramps.

The Toasted products under examination include Sugar Cookies, Rose Gold, Dawgy Treats, Pear, Dirty Sprite, Bettie Paige, Russian Cream, White Rhino, Abracadabra, Boo Berry.

Once ADHS discovered the positive test results, the establishments involved were notified and took action to work with all distribution and retail partners to remove any products that might be contaminated with salmonella or aspergillus.

Symptoms of aspergillus, an infection caused by mold, include fever and chest pain.

Residents with any questions about the recall may contact the establishment or dispensary they purchased any of the products.

