List: Dispensaries in Arizona approved to begin selling recreational marijuana

PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Health Services announced Friday it has approved licenses for 73 facilities to begin selling recreational marijuana in the state.

Proposition 207 was passed by voted in the November election, allowing adults (aged 21 or older) to possess one ounce of marijuana and the recreational use of it in the state.

ADHS says it has received 79 applications since the application period began early Wednesday. Six of those applications remain under review. An application approval means the dispensaries can begin selling recreational marijuana as soon as they're ready to.

Below, sorted by county are the facilities that have been approved by ADHS so far.

Maricopa County

High Desert Healing Llc - Avondale



Non Profit Patient Center Inc - Cave Creek

Azgm 3, Inc - Chandler

Border Health, Inc - Chandler

Total Health & Wellness Inc - Chandler

Arizona Cannabis Society Inc. - El Mirage

Fort Mountain Consulting, Llc - El Mirage

Absolute Health Care Inc - Gilbert

Ocotillo Vista, Inc. - Glendale

Pahana, Inc. - Glendale

Pp Wellness Center - Glendale

Whoa Qc Inc - Glendale

G.T.L. Llc - Guadalupe

Nature Med Inc - Guadalupe

4245 Investments Llc - Mesa

Arizona Wellness Collective 3, Inc - Mesa

Buds & Roses, Inc - Mesa

Jamestown Center - Mesa

Sea Of Green Llc - Mesa

The Giving Tree Wellness Center Of Mesa Inc - Mesa

The Healing Center Farmacy Llc- Mesa

Valley Healing Group Inc - Mesa

Vending Logistics Llc - Mesa

Pinal County Wellness Center - Peoria

Ad, Llc - Phoenix

Az Compassionate Care Inc - Phoenix



Catalina Hills Botanical Care Inc - Phoenix



Devine Desert Healing Inc - Phoenix



Fort Consulting, Llc - Phoenix



Greens Goddess Products, Inc - Phoenix



Healing Healthcare 3 Inc - Phoenix



Herbal Wellness Center Inc - Phoenix



Kwerles Inc - Phoenix



Mohave Valley Consulting, Llc - Phoenix



Natural Herbal Remedies Inc - Phoenix



Natural Relief Clinic Inc Maricopa - Phoenix



Nature's Healing Center Inc - Phoenix



Organica Patient Group Inc - Phoenix



Phytotherapeutics Of Tucson - Phoenix



Rjk Ventures, Inc. - Phoenix



The Giving Tree Wellness Center Of North Phoenix Inc - Phoenix



Zonacare - Phoenix

The Kind Relief Inc - Queen Creek



Byers Dispensary - Scottsdale



Csi Solutions Llc - Scottsdale



Eba Holdings Inc. - Scottsdale

All Greens Inc - Sun City

East Valley Patient Wellness Group Inc - Sun City

Holistic Patient Wellness Group - Tempe

Salubrious Wellness Clinic Inc - Tempe

Svaccha, Llc - Tempe

Kannaboost Technology Inc - Tempe

K Group Partners Llc - Youngtown

Sweet 5, Llc - Youngtown

Pima County

Arizona Golden Leaf Wellness, Llc - Marana

Medmar Tanque Verde Llc - Tucson

Patient Care Center 301, Inc. - Tucson

Rainbow Collective Inc - Tucson

Nature's Wonder Inc - Tucson

Coconino County

Desertview Wellness & Healing Solutions, LLC - Flagstaff

Arizona Natures Wellness - Flagstaff

Pinal County

Nature's Wonder Inc - Apache Junction

Svaccha, Llc - Apache Junction

Medical Pain Relief Inc - Casa Grande

Yavapai County

Sherri Dunn, Llc - Cottonwood

203 Organix, Llc - Prescott

Yuma County

Jamestown Center - Yuma

Mohave County

Verde Dispensary Inc - Kingman



Abedon Saiz Llc - Lake Havasu City



Fwa Inc - Lake Havasu City

Cochise County

Natural Relief Clinic Inc - Bisbee

Gila County

Desert Medical Campus - Payson



Possessing more than one ounce but less than 2.5 ounces can result in a petty offense.

Marijuana use remains illegal in public places, such as parks, sidewalks, and restaurants. Operating a vehicle, such as a car, boat, or plane, while being impaired also remains illegal.

Additionally, people previously convicted of possessing less than one ounce of marijuana or growing six or fewer plants are able to petition to have their record expunged starting July 12, 2021.