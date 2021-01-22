List: Dispensaries in Arizona approved to begin selling recreational marijuana

PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Health Services announced Friday it has approved licenses for 73 facilities to begin selling recreational marijuana in the state.
Proposition 207 was passed by voted in the November election, allowing adults (aged 21 or older) to possess one ounce of marijuana and the recreational use of it in the state.
ADHS says it has received 79 applications since the application period began early Wednesday. Six of those applications remain under review. An application approval means the dispensaries can begin selling recreational marijuana as soon as they're ready to.
Below, sorted by county are the facilities that have been approved by ADHS so far.
Maricopa County
- High Desert Healing Llc - Avondale
- Non Profit Patient Center Inc - Cave Creek
- Azgm 3, Inc - Chandler
- Border Health, Inc - Chandler
- Total Health & Wellness Inc - Chandler
- Arizona Cannabis Society Inc. - El Mirage
- Fort Mountain Consulting, Llc - El Mirage
- Absolute Health Care Inc - Gilbert
- Ocotillo Vista, Inc. - Glendale
- Pahana, Inc. - Glendale
- Pp Wellness Center - Glendale
- Whoa Qc Inc - Glendale
- G.T.L. Llc - Guadalupe
- Nature Med Inc - Guadalupe
- 4245 Investments Llc - Mesa
- Arizona Wellness Collective 3, Inc - Mesa
- Buds & Roses, Inc - Mesa
- Jamestown Center - Mesa
- Sea Of Green Llc - Mesa
- The Giving Tree Wellness Center Of Mesa Inc - Mesa
- The Healing Center Farmacy Llc- Mesa
- Valley Healing Group Inc - Mesa
- Vending Logistics Llc - Mesa
- Pinal County Wellness Center - Peoria
- Ad, Llc - Phoenix
- Az Compassionate Care Inc - Phoenix
- Catalina Hills Botanical Care Inc - Phoenix
- Devine Desert Healing Inc - Phoenix
- Fort Consulting, Llc - Phoenix
- Greens Goddess Products, Inc - Phoenix
- Healing Healthcare 3 Inc - Phoenix
- Herbal Wellness Center Inc - Phoenix
- Kwerles Inc - Phoenix
- Mohave Valley Consulting, Llc - Phoenix
- Natural Herbal Remedies Inc - Phoenix
- Natural Relief Clinic Inc Maricopa - Phoenix
- Nature's Healing Center Inc - Phoenix
- Nature's Healing Center Inc - Phoenix
- Organica Patient Group Inc - Phoenix
- Phytotherapeutics Of Tucson - Phoenix
- Rjk Ventures, Inc. - Phoenix
- The Giving Tree Wellness Center Of North Phoenix Inc - Phoenix
- Zonacare - Phoenix
- The Kind Relief Inc - Queen Creek
- Byers Dispensary - Scottsdale
- Csi Solutions Llc - Scottsdale
- Eba Holdings Inc. - Scottsdale
- All Greens Inc - Sun City
- East Valley Patient Wellness Group Inc - Sun City
- Holistic Patient Wellness Group - Tempe
- Salubrious Wellness Clinic Inc - Tempe
- Svaccha, Llc - Tempe
- Kannaboost Technology Inc - Tempe
- K Group Partners Llc - Youngtown
- Sweet 5, Llc - Youngtown
Pima County
- Arizona Golden Leaf Wellness, Llc - Marana
- Medmar Tanque Verde Llc - Tucson
- Patient Care Center 301, Inc. - Tucson
- Rainbow Collective Inc - Tucson
- Nature's Wonder Inc - Tucson
Coconino County
- Desertview Wellness & Healing Solutions, LLC - Flagstaff
- Arizona Natures Wellness - Flagstaff
Pinal County
- Nature's Wonder Inc - Apache Junction
- Svaccha, Llc - Apache Junction
- Medical Pain Relief Inc - Casa Grande
Yavapai County
- Sherri Dunn, Llc - Cottonwood
- 203 Organix, Llc - Prescott
Yuma County
- Jamestown Center - Yuma
Mohave County
- Verde Dispensary Inc - Kingman
- Abedon Saiz Llc - Lake Havasu City
- Fwa Inc - Lake Havasu City
Cochise County
- Natural Relief Clinic Inc - Bisbee
Gila County
- Desert Medical Campus - Payson
Possessing more than one ounce but less than 2.5 ounces can result in a petty offense.
Marijuana use remains illegal in public places, such as parks, sidewalks, and restaurants. Operating a vehicle, such as a car, boat, or plane, while being impaired also remains illegal.
Additionally, people previously convicted of possessing less than one ounce of marijuana or growing six or fewer plants are able to petition to have their record expunged starting July 12, 2021.
Map of locations below: