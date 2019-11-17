CHICAGO — On 12 News at 10 on Monday, Nov. 18, Mark Curtis visits Chicago to see how Illinois is getting ready for legal recreational marijuana.

The Windy City has always been at odds with prohibition.

First, it was with alcohol, which led to the rise of gangsters like Al Capone. Now, years later, prohibition is once again about to come to an end, this time for pot.

While Chicago has always been known for pizza and hot dogs, you can soon add cannabis to that list. On June 25, Illinois governor J. B. Pritzker signed the legislation that legalized recreational marijuana.

Paul Lee is one of the partners in a medical dispensary that's getting ready to open its doors to all comers.

"We’ve been waiting for this for four years now," he said. "So it’s something that we’ve really looked forward to and getting ready every single day, and we’ll definitely be ready January 1."

The city makes no bones about the fact that Illinois wants a piece of the green pie.

"I think the state of Illinois saw that our state was missing out on that early rush and wanted to be a part of that new economy," said Brendan Reilley, the vice mayor of Chicago.

State agencies and growers were put on a 180-day clock to get everything in place. So the landscape is about to change, with a Jan. 1 opening bell.

But there are still plenty of preparations to be made before then. First, how do you make sure supply meets a skyrocketing demand?

“I think any operator is definitely going to be worrying about the supply we’re going to have when so much demand is going to be had on a single day and going forward," Lee said.

Another concern is how to right the wrongs of America's war on drugs, which unfairly targeted minorities for decades.

“I’m all for law and order and for getting the bad guys for sure, but when you look at struggling neighborhoods, the local economy is selling marijuana. So folks were being convicted by the droves, and we had a lot of folks incarcerated for not hurting anyone," Vice Mayor Reilly said.

