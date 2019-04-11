DENVER — Watch 12 News at 10 on Monday, Nov. 3, as Mark Curtis talks to Coloradans to see whether legalized marijuana was a good or bad idea for the state.

Denver is the Mile High City, and for those of you looking to win a bar bet, it’s because the city is exactly 5,280 feet above sea level. But for years, there’s been something else putting the “high” in this sprawling metropolis.

“We’ve always had marijuana in our state and all these other places, it’s just been illegal. So they tried to hide it a bit more from us,” said Trooper Gary Cutler with Colorado State Patrol.

As of 2014, Coloradans were able to step out of the green shadow and into the sunlight after the passage of Amendment 64, the bill that legalized pot for everyone.

Mason Tvert, a former Arizona policymaker, helped write the legislation that he says has worked out well for the Rocky Mountain state.

“When Colorado approved marijuana legalization, they said they wanted the money to go towards public school construction, and we’ve seen tens of millions of dollars each year going towards that cause,” he said.

So schools are being built, but some would tell you that is hasn’t been all fun and games. More kids are winding up in the ER with pot-related issues.

Henny Lasley is a mother and the director of Smart Colorado, an organization that advocates for tighter regulations on pot.

“Many products and potencies that fall under that term marijuana, that there’s a real disconnect with kids, that they, again, think it’s safe,” she said.

Mark Curtis went to Denver to learn how legalized pot has changed revenue, road safety, childhood use and marijuana potency in Colorado – and what Arizona could learn.

On Monday, we’ll hear more from Henny Lasley, State Trooper Gary Cutler, Mason Tvert, and also a pediatric toxicologist, who surprised us with his take.

In the meantime, you can check out Mark’s prior coverage here to see where the state was three years ago: