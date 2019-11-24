PHOENIX — Watch 12 News at 10 on Monday, Nov. 25, as we explore what a "yes" vote for recreational marijuana would mean for Arizona.

The 2020 election may call for Arizonans to make many tough decisions, including whether our state should legalize recreational marijuana.

We took to the streets to see how Phoenix voters felt about legalization, and most of them said they were all for it.

“I feel like Arizona does need to legalize it. It’s about time that it happens,” Giovanni Banda said.

“Make it legal. Put a tax on it to help the government, and everybody will be happy,” Meredith Lee said.

But not everybody agrees that expanding the legal market for marijuana makes sense.

“When we think about Big Tobacco, we don’t want to do that all over again,” said Luke Niforatos, a policy advisor for Smart Approaches to Marijuana.

Niforatos lives in Colorado and says that legalization hasn’t been that great for his state.

“They write these laws with the best of intentions, but it bears itself out time and again in every legal state that the marijuana lobby, which is now backed by billions of dollars, is able to get around those laws,” he said.

Still, support for legal weed is growing. This industry is now legal in 11 states and Washington D.C., and Arizona is not the only state asking voters to take up the issue next November.

On Monday, Nov. 25, Mark Curtis wraps up his 420 series with a look at whether Arizona will legalize weed, and what we've learned from states that have already legalized it.

