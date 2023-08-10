Man's body pulled from Gilbert lake

The man was pulled from a small lake near Recker and Elliot roads Thursday afternoon.

GILBERT, Ariz. — Authorities are working to identify a man pulled from a lake in Gilbert Thursday afternoon.

Shortly after 2 p.m., Gilbert police responded to an injured person at a small lake near Recker and Elliot roads.

Police said when rescue crews arrived, they located a man in the water and pulled him to shore. He was pronounced deceased on scene.

There is no word at this time how long the man was underwater or how he ended up in the lake.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gilbert police.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for updates.

