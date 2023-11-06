The suspect ran away from scene, where Butts County Sheriff Gary Long said technology was a key aspect in capturing the alleged shooter.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — A man is now in custody in Butts County after deputies said he drove over to his ex-girlfriend's home armed with a gun, found her in bed with her new boyfriend, and proceeded to shoot him in the head.

It all happened Sunday morning around 11 a.m. at a home along Bonnies Way in the city of Jackson, Georgia.

The person who was shot was responsive and responding to questions from deputies, but was taken to the hospital for treatment. It is not yet known what part of his head he was shot.

The suspect ran away from the scene, but Butts County Sheriff Gary Long said technology was a key aspect in capturing the alleged shooter.

"We got cameras all over the county now -- Flock cameras -- and then we got this neighborhood, people all throughout this neighborhood with cameras," Sheriff Long said. "So our investigators, through the investigation, was able to recover surveillance footage from neighbors so this case will move really quick."

Long said part of that technology from neighbors were Ring doorbell cameras who spotted the suspect. Deputies said the original call they received was for a possible home invasion, which later turned out to be a shooting.

The sheriff also said there were children inside the home when the shooting went down, but none were injured.