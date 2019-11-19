PHOENIX — A man was murdered Monday morning near 16th and Roosevelt streets and police are looking for next-of-kin.

Phoenix Police said shortly before 6 a.m., officers responded to a call of an injured person.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found an unresponsive man who was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Preliminary information indicates that the 67-year-old victim is Oscar Jordan Guzman or Jordan Guzman, according to police.

Next to Guzman, police found 42-year-old Hector Zamarripa, who was interviewed by detectives.

RELATED: Arizona man extradited to Nevada in 1979 killing of woman

Police said Zamarripa admitted being responsible for the Guzman’s death and stealing some of Guzman’s property, according to police.

Zamarripa was arrested and booked into Fourth Avenue jail for murder.

Police said investigators are having a hard time finding next-of-kin and are asking for help from the public.

RELATED: Homeowner pulls gun on homeless intruder caught on camera eating food, ransacking home, court docs say

Police said the victim has been known for using other names and has a tattoo on his chest with a symbol of the Virgin Mary.

Anyone with information call 602-262-6141.