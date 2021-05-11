Man killed after hit by truck at south Phoenix bus stop

The man was sitting or standing at the bus stop near 16th Street and Southern Avenue when he was hit by the truck, police said.

PHOENIX — A man was killed when he was hit by a truck at a south Phoenix bus stop on Saturday afternoon.

The Phoenix Police Department responded to the scene near 16th Street and Southern Avenue at around 3:15 p.m. for reports of a collision.

Officers learned that a truck pulling a trailer hit the bus stop where a man was waiting. He was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing but police said that impairment is suspected to be a factor.

This is a developing story. 12 News will update when more information is available.

The area of 16th Street and Southern Avenue is expected to be restricted for some time, as Officers investigate a collision. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/q3n1peymmI — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) November 7, 2021

