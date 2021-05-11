Man killed after hit by truck at south Phoenix bus stop

PHOENIX — A man was killed when he was hit by a truck at a south Phoenix bus stop on Saturday afternoon.
The Phoenix Police Department responded to the scene near 16th Street and Southern Avenue at around 3:15 p.m. for reports of a collision.
Officers learned that a truck pulling a trailer hit the bus stop where a man was waiting. He was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing but police said that impairment is suspected to be a factor.
This is a developing story. 12 News will update when more information is available.
