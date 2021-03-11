Passenger jumps from Southwest Airlines plane at Sky Harbor

Officials said the passenger exited the plane from a rear galley door while taxiing to the gate.

PHOENIX — A passenger reportedly jumped from an airplane at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport Saturday morning, officials said.

A spokesperson with Southwest Airlines said Flight 4236 landed in Phoenix from Colorado Springs and was taxiing to the arrival gate in the morning.

While in route to the gate, a passenger onboard jumped off the plane from a rear galley door.

The flight's captain stopped the plane and notified Air Traffic Control, the spokesperson said.

The Phoenix Fire Department said the passenger, a 30-year-old man, walked into the fire station at the airport after jumping off the plane. Crews said the man then walked into a dormitory room and locked himself inside.

Firefighters were able to get the man to unlock the door after a few minutes. He was then evaluated, treated and taken to a hospital for a lower extremity injury.

Authorities responded and the plane continued to its designated gate with the remaining passengers and crew members.

Officials have not yet released the identity or the condition of the passenger that jumped or what led up to the incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News as more information becomes available.

