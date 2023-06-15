Man hospitalized after stung by bees in Ahwatukee

The Phoenix Fire Department said the man was medically evaluated on scene and is stable at this time.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — A man in his 60s is in the hospital after being stung by several bees in Ahwatukee Thursday evening.

The Phoenix Fire Department said he was medically evaluated on scene and is stable at this time.

Firefighters remained on scene until the bees moved out of the area near 50th Street and Chandler Boulevard.

Just last week, A firefighter was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being stung by bees at an apartment complex in north Scottsdale.

Here's what to do if you're stung by bees:

Seek immediate medical attention if:

Breathing is difficult,

Stung many times,

Allergic to bee stings.

What to do while being stung:

Get away from bees as quickly as you can.

Protect your face and eyes as much as possible.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.