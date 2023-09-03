Man drowns in Bartlett Lake

The victim jumped into the water from the end of the Jojoba Boat Ramp, authorities say.

RIO VERDE, Ariz. — A man jumped into Bartlett Lake and drowned on Sept. 2, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.

On Sept. 2 at approximately 8:30 a.m., the MSCO lake patrol deputies responded to the report of a drowning at the Jojoba Boat Ramp at Bartlett Lake. The person who called reported a man jumped into the water from the end of the boat dock, but never came back up.

Upon arrival, deputies spoke with the caller, who explained he did not see the man jump in, but rather was alerted to the situation by frantic family members. MCSO divers responded to the scene for recovery and found the man at 12:10 p.m.

At this time, authorities do not know what led to the incident or the circumstances surrounding the incident. The investigation is ongoing, authorities said.

Drowning Prevention Tips:

Drowning is the leading cause of death for children between ages 1-4 aside from birth defects, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Three children die every day as a result of drowning. Here are some tips from the CDC on how to protect children around water:

Learn life-saving skills.

Everyone should know the basics of swimming (floating, moving through the water) and CPR.

Fence it off.

Install a four–sided isolation fence, with self–closing and self–latching gates, around backyard swimming pools. This can help keep children away from the area when they aren’t supposed to be swimming. Pool fences should be completely separate the house and play area from the pool.

Life jackets are a must.

Make sure kids wear life jackets in and around natural bodies of water, such as lakes or the ocean, even if they know how to swim. Life jackets can be used in and around pools for weaker swimmers too.

Keep a close watch

When kids are in or near water (including bathtubs), closely supervise them at all times. Because drowning happens quickly and quietly, adults watching kids in or near water should avoid distracting activities like reading books, talking on the phone, or using alcohol and drugs.

