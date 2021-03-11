Man dies in north Phoenix crash

PHOENIX — A man has died following a north Phoenix crash on Tuesday morning.
According to the Phoenix Police Department, David Smith, 33, was killed in the collision near 35th Avenue and Bell Road.
Officers responded to the scene and learned that Smith was driving northbound on 35th Avenue when he veered left and hit an oncoming SUV, police said.
Smith was pronounced dead on the scene. The 64-year-old female driver of the other car and a 5-year-old girl were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Driving Safety Tips:
The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) offers driving tips to help keep people safe on the road.
"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.
ADOT's suggestions include:
Don’t speed or drive aggressively
Never drive while under the influence of substances
Avoid distractions while driving
Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same
When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over
Stay extra aware in work zones
Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous
"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said.
