Man dead after being struck by multiple vehicles in Pinal County

The man died after he ran across major roadways to get help for his car that was broken down.

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. — A man was killed after he was hit by a car and then struck several more times by other vehicles in Pinal County, Saturday night, officials said.

Around 9:30 p.m., Pinal County Sheriff's Office said the man's car broke down on the northbound lanes of Ironwood Rd when someone stopped on the southbound side of Ironwood to help.

The man ran across Ironwood towards the person trying to help him when he was hit by a minivan going southbound, the Sheriff's Office said.

Officials said the man died on impact and was struck again by several more vehicles. The driver of the minivan was taken to Banner Hospital Ironwood as a precaution.

The Sheriff's Office said many people saw the graphic incident happened and in response, their victim's service unit is offering emotional support to whoever may need it after witnessing the tragedy.

Those interested can email sonia.ortega@pinal.gov.

