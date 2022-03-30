New Mexico man arrested for threatening Show Low Superior Court staff

Authorities said the man threatened to use weapons to harm court staff and those involved in his case.

SHOW LOW, Ariz. — Authorities have arrested a man they said made violent threats towards staff members at the Navajo County Superior Court in Show Low.

The Navajo County Sheriff's Office said Jace Jackson, 32 of New Mexico, was arrested after he threatened to bring weapons to his scheduled court hearing to harm the staff and the involved parties in his case.

Detectives found Jackson at a hotel in Show Low and took him into custody. Officials said he was found in possession of dangerous drugs.

He was escorted to his court hearing by deputies and then booked into the Navajo County Jail in Holbrook for a valid outstanding warrant, terroristic threats and possession of dangerous drugs.

