Bus fire snarls traffic on Loop 202 Tuesday night

PHOENIX — Loop 202 was shut down Tuesday night after a bus fire ignited near Van Buren Street, according to the Department of Public Safety.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
According to the Phoenix Fire Department, the bus has "a large amount of fuel onboard, and therefore a hazardous component has been dispatched to this incident."
Portions of the Loop 202 were closed during rush hour traffic but reopened shortly before 8 p.m.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries have been reported at this time.
