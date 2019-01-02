PHOENIX — Between the Super Bowl on television and the Waste Management Phoenix Open happening right in our back yard, this is going to be a busy weekend.

Well, there are other things to do besides football and golf, right?

Here’s a list of things that you can do while everybody else is watching football or golf.

SHOP

The stores might be close to empty, especially grocery stores and wholesale stores (Costco and Sam’s Club). Also, Best Buy is offering some laptop deals this weekend.

MOVIES

Catch your favorite movie for $5 on Sunday for My Harkins Awards members and $8 for non-members. MHA is Harkins’ guest loyalty reward program and it’s free to join: Harkins.com/my-harkins-awards .

WALK, BIKE, HIKE

There are chances for rain in the Valley this weekend, but if it’s not raining in your area, you can go for a walk, take the kids to the park, or even go hiking if the weather permits.

If you have any other ideas for non-Super Bowl and Phoenix Open related events, feel free to reach out to us with the information at connect@12news.com.