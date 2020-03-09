Local tourism preparing for Labor Day weekend

Many Arizonans are opting to staycation for the holiday weekend and local tourism experts are giving tips for getting out and staying safe

ARIZONA, USA — Labor Day Weekend is around the corner and "caution" is on most minds if they're planning on getting out of the house. Local experts, like Josh Coddington with the Arizona Tourism Office shares steps on staying safe, even if people decide to play tourist for the holiday weekend.

He said that the tourism industry took a dive over the last several months but on holiday weekends, there seems to be a boost in bodies out and about. He shares some great ways to enjoy the outdoors safely all weekend long.

"Secret swimming holes, lesser known hiking trails even scenic drives," Coddington said.

Coddington said that Arizona can cater to everyone who's looking for the next adventure. He said that even in a pandemic people can play it safe and help the economy.

"The keys to tourism recovery are rebuilding visitor confidence and of course letting people know all the great things there are to do in Arizona," he said.

Over the last six months the Arizona has lost a lot of money.

"The COVID-19 impact is projected to have a loss of 16.4 billion dollars in visitor's spending this year in Arizona," Coddington said.

That loss cost many their jobs.

"That visitor spending supported more than 194,000 jobs in the tourism industry," he said.

Now, the "Re-discover AZ" campaign is coming in hot, hoping to attract revenue.

"Arizonans are our largest visitor group and therefore are very important to the recovery of tourism in our state," Coddington said.

Like many health experts, Coddington encourages people to be personally responsible when they make their way out into the beautiful desert Southwest.

"There's a lot of great ideas there for people to get out and get out in a way that's comfortable for them, based on how they're feeling," he said.