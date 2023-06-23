Lizzo partners with University of Houston to create $50,000 scholarship

The donation comes as the Grammy-award-winning artist has been handing out $50,000 donations to different organizations for her "Juneteenth Giveback."

HOUSTON — Singer-songwriter and Houston's own Lizzo announced Friday that she has partnered with the University of Houston to create a scholarship that will be awarded to a music student at the university.

“Me and the University of Houston have come together to create the ‘Sasha Be Flooting Music Scholarship,'" she announced on her Instagram page. "It is for any young, Black student from Houston, Texas who has applied to go to the University of Houston to study at the Moore School of Music."

The scholarship amounts to $50,000. The details of it are still being finalized but the school released a statement saying:

“We are excited to be working with Lizzo and her team to establish the Sasha Be Flooting Music Scholarship within the UH Alumni Association Foundation. We are deeply grateful to Lizzo for her generosity and commitment to supporting the next generation of music students. This scholarship will be life-changing for one young artist—it will create opportunities and open doors that will make a lasting impact on the student and their journey towards a music career. The details are still being finalized and we hope to share more about the scholarship soon.”

If you don't know, Lizzo attended the University of Houston on a scholarship. She played the flute for The Spirit of Houston marching band during her tenure there and graduated with a music performance degree in flute.

Her ties to UH have been plentiful since she left the school, including a memorable visit to check in on the marching band during one of their practices.

In honor of Juneteenth, the Grammy-award-winning artist has been handing out $50,000 donations all week as part of a giveaway. Donations have gone to the Marsha P. Johnson Institute, Black Girs Smile Inc. and the Sphinx Organization.

Fans can visit this website to donate and learn more about the singer/songwriter's commitment to further music education.