Life-saving water tips as temperatures rise around the Valley

MESA, Ariz. — As temperatures rise this season and more people enjoy the pool, safety experts caution Arizonans to stay water-aware at all times.
Drowning deaths in adults and children increased from 2019 to 2020 in the Valley
The Children's Safety Zone records data on drowning deaths across Arizona.
In 2019, the Children's Safety Zone reported 36 total drowning deaths in Maricopa and Pinal Counties. Five of those deaths were in children ages 0 to 5. In 2020, they reported an increase with 47 total deaths. 14 of those deaths were in children ages 0 to 5.
To save lives, the Drowning Prevention Coalition of Arizona broke down important safety tips easily with the ABC's.
A. Adult Supervision
B. Barriers between children and water
C. Classes, CPR for adults and swim lessons.
Lori Schmidt, Drowning Prevention Coalition President, also added everyone needs to wear life vests when enjoying Arizona's rivers and lakes.
"It is so different, the water is deeper, it flows faster," Schmidt said. "If you fall off that boat or kayak, you want to have some kind of extra protection to keep you above that water and avoid any kind of tragedy.”