Life-saving water tips as temperatures rise around the Valley

There was an increase in drowning deaths in both adults and children 5-years and younger in the Valley from 2019 to 2020, according to the Children's Safety Zone.

MESA, Ariz. — As temperatures rise this season and more people enjoy the pool, safety experts caution Arizonans to stay water-aware at all times.

The Children's Safety Zone records data on drowning deaths across Arizona.

In 2019, the Children's Safety Zone reported 36 total drowning deaths in Maricopa and Pinal Counties. Five of those deaths were in children ages 0 to 5. In 2020, they reported an increase with 47 total deaths. 14 of those deaths were in children ages 0 to 5.

To save lives, the Drowning Prevention Coalition of Arizona broke down important safety tips easily with the ABC's.

A. Adult Supervision

B. Barriers between children and water

C. Classes, CPR for adults and swim lessons.

Lori Schmidt, Drowning Prevention Coalition President, also added everyone needs to wear life vests when enjoying Arizona's rivers and lakes.