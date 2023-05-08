Lead vocalist of Los Parra, Phoenix Norteño band, dies in weekend car accident

The group announced Carlos Parra's death on social media. Details of the crash have not yet been released.

PHOENIX — Carlos Parra, the lead vocalist of the Phoenix Norteño band Los Parra died in a car accident on Saturday.

On Sunday, the group confirmed the 26-year-old's death through their social media pages.

"To all friends, family, and fans of the group... with a broken heart, we want to inform you that yesterday we had a car accident where our brother, Carlos Parra, lost his life. RIP little brother, we love you," the post read in Spanish.

Los Parra, or "The Parras" in English, is a local Regional Mexican band composed of three brothers, twins Carlos and César, and their older brother Cristhian. They are originally from Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico, but live in the Valley.

Sources tell 12News the car crash happened in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico as Carlos and other family members were to celebrate Cristhian's birthday.

Along with a verse from their song "Por Verte Feliz," the group dedicated a message to their followers about Carlos' lasting memory.

"To see you happy I would give everything, so don't cry my departure if God called me into his arms. A true brother has no age, time or distance... it lasts forever in the heart," they wrote.

Los Parra was getting ready to tour Mexico later this year.

Details about the accident were not immediately provided.

Carlos’ family tells 12News a visitation for fans to say their last goodbye will be held on Wednesday at 4 p.m. at Legends Event Center near 43rd Avenue and Camelback Road.