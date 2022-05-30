Colorado Parks and Wildlife said rangers were able to rescue 8 juveniles and 3 adults after the boat capsized.

PUEBLO, Colo. — A woman was killed and a man is missing after a boat carrying 13 capsized at Lake Pueblo State Park Sunday night.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said rangers responded around 7:37 p.m. to the North Picnic Area in the park after witnesses reported seeing a small boat carrying eight juveniles and five adults capsize in high winds.

All 13 were in the 60-degree water when rangers arrived on a patrol boat and were able to rescue all eight juveniles and three adults, according to CPW.

Rangers also recovered the remains of one adult. She has been identified as Jessica Prindle, 38, of Pueblo West.

Crews launched an immediate search for the missing man, CPW said.

CPW's Marine Evidence Recovery Team brought in sonar to search for the man, but noted difficult search conditions because the boat capsized in 80 to 90 feet of water.

The 11 survivors were taken to the hospital for treatment of hypothermia and other injuries, including one juvenile who was flown to the hospital, according to CPW.

“We’re requesting that boaters avoid the middle channel of Lake Pueblo between North Marina and Rock Creek Cove,” Lake Pueblo State Park Manager Joe Stadterman said. “Search and rescue efforts are underway and boaters are reminded to give space to our patrol boats and search vessels. Please avoid the area.”

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS



MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.