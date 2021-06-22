Alex Caruso has been charged for possession of marijuana. He's since posted bond and is out of jail.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Current LA Lakers guard Alex Caruso was arrested Tuesday in College Station on drug possession charges.

Caruso has been charged with possession of marijuana. He posted a $552 bond and has been released from jail. According to jail records, the amount was less than two ounces.

Caruso played for A&M Consolidated High School where he became a basketball standout. He later played for Texas A&M before going undrafted and picked up by the Lakers.

Caruso continues to be a major player for the Lakers, winning the 2020 NBA Championship. He comes back to the Bryan-College Station area to host basketball camps for young people.