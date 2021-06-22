x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Phoenix's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Phoenix, Arizona | 12NEWS.com

Local

Lakers guard Alex Caruso arrested on drug charges

Alex Caruso has been charged for possession of marijuana. He's since posted bond and is out of jail.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Current LA Lakers guard Alex Caruso was arrested Tuesday in College Station on drug possession charges.

Caruso has been charged with possession of marijuana. He posted a $552 bond and has been released from jail. According to jail records, the amount was less than two ounces.

Caruso played for A&M Consolidated High School where he became a basketball standout. He later played for Texas A&M before going undrafted and picked up by the Lakers.

Credit: BRAZOS COUNTY JAIL

Caruso continues to be a major player for the Lakers, winning the 2020 NBA Championship. He comes back to the Bryan-College Station area to host basketball camps for young people.

This is a developing story. We'll bring you more information as it is released.

Related Articles