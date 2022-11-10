Escaramuza: A Mexican tradition lives on in Arizona

The group of women dress as 'adelitas' and perform choreographed tricks with their horses to the rhythm of Mexican music.

PHOENIX — Women who dress as adelitas and perform choreographed tricks with their horses keep a 70-year-old Mexican tradition alive in Phoenix.

The sport is called La Escaramuza Charra.

It is composed of a group of eight women mounted on horseback. They ride side-saddle and wear traditional outfits inspired by the brave women who fought in the Mexican Revolution.

With long matching dresses, accessories, and sombreros, the all-female team rides in choreographed synchronized maneuvers to the rhythm of Mexican music.

“It’s more than a sport, it’s a lifestyle for most of us”

Layla Espinoza fell in love with the sport after she began riding at 5 years old.

“Once you’re in there, the world goes blank,” she said. “It’s just you, the girls, and your horse in the arena. Nothing else really matters.”

Espinoza followed in the footsteps of her older sister. Both are now proud members of Escaramuza Charra Rayenari. At 13 years old, she is the team's youngest member.

“What I love most about this is being a part of a whole bunch of girls that love each other for who you are, and you form a friendship that you can’t compare to nothing else in the world,” Espinoza said.

America Martinez and her family founded Rayenari in 2010. The name means sun in the Tarahumara language, a group of indigenous people living in the state of Chihuahua in Mexico.

Like many traditions, the sport and within the Martinez family, the practice has been passed down by generations.

“The team consists of pretty much family members, very close friends who we’ve grown up with and been a family for 12 years now,” Martinez said.

For both members, charrería has been a big part of their lives.

They’ve grown up with horses and do this “day in and day out,” Martinez said.

“As a team, we practice at least twice a week, but most of us have horses in our backyard, so they’re part of our lifestyle. It’s more than a hobby, it’s more than a sport. This is what we do every day,” she added.

Some of the women are mothers, business owners, and students. They are a sisterhood supporting each other that wants to keep a tradition alive.

“Not a lot of people know how much is behind a culture and how much beauty there is,” Espinoza said.

More than just a sport

The American cowboy originated from the Charro.

Before there were cowboys and rodeo, there were Mexican charros, or horse riders, and their charrería, which combines various forms of Rodeo, equestrian activities, and traditional forms of livestock.

In 1933, the National Charro Association declared charrería Mexico’s national sport. It was predominately a male sport until the 1950s when Escaramuza teams began to form.

It wasn’t until 1992 that Escaramuza was recognized as a competitive event. They are scored on skill, execution, grace, elegance, and for their attire.

The threads on their Adelita dresses, sombreros, and handmade jewelry tell a story of Mexico’s history and women’s perseverance.

“This sport really shapes you,” Espinoza said. “It brings out your true potential, and you’re surrounded by amazing women doing what we all love.”

At the end of 2016, charrería was recognized as an intangible cultural heritage of humanity by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

Charrería was described “as a clear example of the diversity of cultural expressions that arise from the meeting of cultures that give origin to Mexico,” a UNESCO report found.

“Our sport is what keeps our roots alive,” said Martinez. “It’s a beautiful tradition that keeps our families ingrained in our history.”

