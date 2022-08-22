Kiely Rodni Latest: Car pulled from reservoir, Nevada Sheriff says it's likely missing Truckee teen

A specialty search and recovery team, Adventures with Purpose, announced Sunday they found a body during a search of Prosser Creek Reservoir.

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Officials gave an update Monday morning on the search for missing Truckee teenager, Kiely Rodni.

Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon said they recovered the vehicle Sunday night with a body inside and believe it is the missing teen, Kiely Rodni, but have not positively identified her yet.

"It is more than likely where we are today and we wanted to make sure that the family had all of that information first. The last thing we want to do is have them learn information outside of our team," Moon said.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office said an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday and a toxicology report would likely take four to six weeks.

A specialty search and recovery team, Adventures with Purpose, said Sunday they found her car and a body inside it during a search of Prosser Creek Reservoir.

Adventures with Purpose said in a Facebook post that they found it in 14 feet of water. The group says it notified the Rodni family about the discovery, but the Placer County Sheriff's Office hasn't confirmed whether the car is Rodni's or whether she was found inside it.

“Once we confirmed it was indeed Kiely’s vehicle, we immediately notified family, law enforcement and dad and grandpa were on scene within minutes,” Doug Bishop with Adventures with Purpose said in a video statement.

The search and recovery team searched the waters around the Prosser Family Campground after she vanished.

Sam Brown with the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office said law enforcement found out about an update in the case through a social media post.

“I don’t know that we received a first call, I think we reached out to them after we read it online,” Brown said. “I’m not sure, you know, again, with 150 law enforcement officials its possible that a call came in and something happened, but from the unified command and talking with my partners, none of us were aware of an initial, so we tasked the investigative sergeant with contacting them and reaching out. I believe, best I know, we did that proactively on our end.”

“I believe there are still some sketchy details on exactly how that contact went out, so I don’t want to speak on behalf of the family,” Brown said when asked if Adventures with Purpose reached out to the family.

Linda Luchetti, a media coordinator for Rodni's family, said the family has no word from law enforcement on the validity of Adventures with Purpose's post.

Officials were seen removing a light-colored SUV from Prosser Creek Reservoir Sunday evening.

Rodni vanished after attending a party near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee and was last seen around 12:30 a.m. on August 6. Officials said her phone was out of service, and her 2013 Honda CRV with license plate "8YUR127" couldn't found.