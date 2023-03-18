Kayaker dies after falling into Salt River, MCSO says

MCSO officials said that the man fell off his kayak and didn't resurface. Other boaters in the area pulled him out of the water.

MESA, Ariz. — A man has died after falling into the Salt River near Pebble Beach, Maricopa County Sheriff's Office officials said.

According to early reports, Lake Patrol Deputies were called to the area around 11:50 a.m. for reports that a man fell off his kayak and didn't resurface.

The man was pulled from the water by three other kayakers in the area, who began to administer first aid on the shoreline. Lake patrol deputies arrived and took over first aid, but medical personnel pronounced the man dead on the scene.

MCSO says that detectives are currently working to learn more about what happened.

At this time, officials have not identified the man. It is currently unknown if the man drowned, or something else caused his death. It is also unknown if impairment played a part in the incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for more updates.

