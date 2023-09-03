Jimmy Buffett fan invites him to charity event through mobile billboard during Phoenix concert

The fan works for a hospital in California and says she has been reaching out to the artist for years to attend.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — A loyal Jimmy Buffett fan sent the mega artist a message through a mobile billboard as he performed at Footprint Center in Phoenix on Thursday.

The note read, “Jimmy Buffett, I need you for an island hospital benefit. Call me: 213-433-6924.”

The message was signed by Margarita Rizzo, the event coordinator at Catalina Island Medical Center, a hospital on Catalina Island in California, who tells 12News needs to raise $100 million soon.

“He’s a legend on our island; everyone loves him,” Rizzo said.

The plea comes as the hospital, built in the 1950s, must be rebuilt by 2030, or it will be forced to close, hospital administration told 12News.

“There are many things in this hospital that need to be upgraded to keep up with normal practices,” Rizzo said. “That’s what this whole thing is about.”

The hospital cannot offer some health services, like chemo infusions, which has forced patients to travel to the mainland for treatments.

It also provides services to not only its 4,500 residents but to some of the million visitors the island sees every year.

For the last four years, the hospital has been hosting a charity event trying to fundraise money. Throughout their efforts, they have also reached out to Buffett’s team, hoping to secure his musical talents.

“The event is called Catalinaville. He’s Mr. Margaritaville and it just ties in perfectly to him and what he does. So, we’d like him to be part of our hospital growing,” Rizzo said.

Rizzo said they reached out to Buffett’s team for this year's fundraiser event, but their messages have gone unanswered.

She resorted to mobile billboards, spending around $5,000. During Thursday’s concert, the vehicle was driven for eight hours around Footprint Center in hopes someone from the artist’s team would see it.

The charity event is currently on hold until the Rizzo gets a response, she said, adding, “we’re just going to hold it off until we can get him to come.”

If Rizzo gets him to attend, she hopes to be that "woman to blame," as the famous song goes.

“We love Jimmy Buffett; we want him to come so bad,” Rizzo said.

An 80-foot tall billboard will also be in Las Vegas near the MGM, where Buffett is set to perform on Saturday.

If Rizzo doesn’t get a response by then, the billboards will be used at the remaining concert venues.

Related Articles Jimmy Buffett in Phoenix: Popular singer headed to Arizona in March

Up to Speed