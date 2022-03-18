It was a deadly 24 hours on Valley roads Thursday and Friday

At least six people were killed and more than a dozen people were transported to hospitals with injuries.

ARIZONA, USA — A series of crashes across the Valley Friday led to multiple injuries and at least six deaths.

Crashes spanned from Chandler to North Phoenix.

Thomas Road and 87th Avenue

Two men died after a truck crossed into an opposing lane of traffic around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Aaron Griffon, 40, and an unidentified passenger in the same car were both killed in the crash.

Read the full story here.

36th Street and Thomas Road

A 53-year-old woman died after being struck by an SUV Thursday night.

Phoenix police said Stacey Morgan was walking in a cross walk against the "no walk" signal when she was hit by the vehicle.

Morgan was transported the hospital and later died from her injuries.

Read the full story here.

40th Street and Cactus Road

According to police, one person has died after a crash in Northeast Phoenix that led to five people being transported to the hospital.

Police identified the deceased person as Tiffini Cunnningham, 46.

According to authorities the force of the crash led to a second impact on a light pole

Read the full story here.

Pennington Drive and Warner Road

A motorcyclist was killed after a vehicle made a left turn in front of them, according to the Chandler Police Department.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the hospital, authorities said.

Read the full story here.

47th Avenue and Baseline Road

Baseline Road is closed from 45th to 47th avenues Friday evening as police investigate a serious crash.

Hermosa Drive and Mill Avenue

Six people were transported to the hospital with serious injuries after a head-on crash, according to Tempe police.

Read the full story here.

Flagstaff

Authorities said 45-year-old Riley Belone of Flagstaff was in the left lane of Route 66 when he was struck by a vehicle.

Belone was transported to the hospital where he died from injuries.

Belone was crossing from the south sidewalk near the 3400 block of East Route 66 according to authorities.

Read the full story here.

Driving Safety Tips:

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) offers driving tips to help keep people safe on the road.

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.

ADOT's suggestions include:

Don’t speed or drive aggressively

Never drive while under the influence of substances

Avoid distractions while driving

Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same

When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over

Stay extra aware in work zones

Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous

"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said.

Up to Speed