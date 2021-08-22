Intersection of Central Avenue and Camelback Road closed due to multi-car crash

Officials said that seven cars were involved in the accident and four people were seriously injured.

PHOENIX — The intersection of Central Avenue and Camelback Road has been closed due to a seven-vehicle crash on Sunday afternoon.

The Phoenix Fire Department responded to the area due to a large crash involving multiple cars around 6 p.m., officials said.

Four people were transported to the hospital, three were reportedly in critical condition, officials said. One person needed to be extricated from their car.

There is currently no estimated time of reopening.

This is a developing story. 12 News will update as more information is provided.

