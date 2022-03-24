If you live in the Valley, your home is making more money than you are

A new study from Zillow found the Phoenix metro area ranks in the top 10 for home value growth in the last year.

PHOENIX — It's no secret that home prices in the Valley have shot up in the last year.

According to Zillow, home values in the Phoenix area grew by $103,470 between 2020 and 2021.

In contrast, the median income in the Valley was only around $52,000 a year.

That means that your home doubled in value compared to your income.

And it's not just home values, rent prices have increased as well.

Zillow found that full-year rent payments rose by $4,644 in the Valley.

According to Zillow, the profession that makes the closest income to the home value growth in Phoenix is an educational administrator.

High home values are now becoming more and more common as of late here in the Valley.

Several zip codes in and around Phoenix have homes listed at $1 million or more.

According to the Cromford Report, there was an increase in zip codes in the Valley where the average list price for a home is $1 million or more.

The real estate data firm found that the number of zip codes with the average list price of $1 million or more jumped to 28 from just seven in 2019.

Scottsdale alone contains seven of these zip codes. As usual, the northeast Valley has some of the highest list prices in the state, but now, Peoria and Downtown Phoenix have been added to the list.

The report from Zillow found that San Jose and San Francisco had the highest disparities in home value growth and income.

Homes in San Jose increased by almost $230,000 between 2020 and 2021. The median income in that area was only about $93,000 a year.

